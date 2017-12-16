Twitter deleting my account

which documented life in Egypt for 10 years

politics, activism, atrocities, corruption and revolution

is exactly like Hitler burning books

a treasure for researchers has been lost

this is what some of those researchers already told me

I'm not trying to give myself credit I don't deserve

over 250.000 tweets

dozens of thousands of pictures, videos and live streams from the middle of every crisis in Egypt

with date stamp on them

reporting on people who got tortured, killed or missing

live coverage of events as they happened in the street

calls for help or action, calls for doctors or supplies or lawyers

every tweet I tweeted when getting arrested or in custody or when stopped at the airport

All those moments will be lost, like tears in rain.

Twitter = fascists