Saturday, 16 December 2017
Suspended
Twitter deleting my account
which documented life in Egypt for 10 years
politics, activism, atrocities, corruption and revolution
is exactly like Hitler burning books
a treasure for researchers has been lost
this is what some of those researchers already told me
I'm not trying to give myself credit I don't deserve
over 250.000 tweets
dozens of thousands of pictures, videos and live streams from the middle of every crisis in Egypt
with date stamp on them
reporting on people who got tortured, killed or missing
live coverage of events as they happened in the street
calls for help or action, calls for doctors or supplies or lawyers
every tweet I tweeted when getting arrested or in custody or when stopped at the airport
All those moments will be lost, like tears in rain.
Twitter = fascists
