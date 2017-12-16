From: 6april.org

Wael Abbas is an Egyptian blogger who has been a pioneer in utilizing blogs for citizen journalism since 2004, won international awards for that, he has been covering activism news in Egypt on twitter since 2007, one of the very first subscribers to the service, his account covered revolutions in Egypt, Tunisia, Iran and many other places, he has been active against torture, he was the first to expose Egyptian police brutality and was the first to take it to court, he has always been against hate speech, contrary he was always target for bullies and death threats, he had over 350 thousand followers including International figures and UN organizations, his archive is very important for researchers whether in history or politics or human rights, he documented and posted thousands of photos, videos and live streams of political activism in Egypt not only during the revolution but for the last ten years.