Saturday, 16 December 2017
From: 6april.org
From: 6april.org
Wael Abbas is an Egyptian blogger who has been a pioneer in utilizing blogs for citizen journalism since 2004, won international awards for that, he has been covering activism news in Egypt on twitter since 2007, one of the very first subscribers to the service, his account covered revolutions in Egypt, Tunisia, Iran and many other places, he has been active against torture, he was the first to expose Egyptian police brutality and was the first to take it to court, he has always been against hate speech, contrary he was always target for bullies and death threats, he had over 350 thousand followers including International figures and UN organizations, his archive is very important for researchers whether in history or politics or human rights, he documented and posted thousands of photos, videos and live streams of political activism in Egypt not only during the revolution but for the last ten years.
This transformation in Twitter’s policies would make us worry about the future policies that twitter may apply, especially after the famous scandal and how Russian authorities use Twitter in promoting false propaganda about the American elections
Wael’s twitter account helped save lives, reported injuries, warned against raids, campaigned for detainees, raised funds, offered tactical help not only to Egyptians but to activists all over the world.
his account has been followed by Amnesty International, UNICEF, UN Human Rights, HRW, FIDH, CPJ, all of whom will never tolerate hate speech.
Comments
I recommend if you make Android App & Apple App with the same blog name, then you will be a social platform yourself, with push notifications to the app users in case of new blog post with full ability for comments and sharing .
Respect & Kind Regards
One of your fans
Posted by: Mowaten Masry | Saturday, 16 December 2017
Welcome bk
Posted by: Hatem motawe | Saturday, 16 December 2017
Post a comment