رئيس التحرير

وائل عباس

إبحث في الوعي المصري

Saturday, 16 December 2017

BBC is now offensive to Facebook

Facebook is now removing links from the BBC News
this happened to a friend of mine Hany Ragy
so BBC is now offensive too?
can you believe it?

09:32 Posted in صفحات الغلاف, وائل عباس | Permalink | Comments (0)

