Ok

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies. These ensure the smooth running of our services. Learn more.

رئيس التحرير

وائل عباس

إبحث في الوعي المصري

Google
www.misrdigital.com

ضع وصلة للوعي المصري في موقعك

Newsletter

« Suspended or Locked temporarily? | HomePage | مقابلة مع راديو السويد حول تويتر »

Wednesday, 27 December 2017

They want to shut me down on Facebook too

So the regime continues reporting my social media accounts
Trying to shut down my Facebook too after shutting down my Twitter
This account is also 10 years old
with almost 300 000 followers
it has an archive of my personal life as well as news coverage, the revolution, human rights violations and abuses, all my work here is likely to be lost too like what happened in Twitter.


عاوزين يقفلولي فيسبوك كمان!
صحيت عالمسدجات دي
بيقولولي رفعت صورة بتخالف قواعدنا وشيلناها !
ومش بيقولولي انهو صورة !!!
الريبورتات دي موضوع مش ها يخلص غير لما يخفوا كل شغلي من عالانترنت!

26166002_10159891987360220_7439667778850568404_n.jpg

25995061_10159891987565220_345191253598304892_n.jpg

09:05 Posted in صفحات الغلاف, وائل عباس | Permalink | Comments (0)

Post a comment

 