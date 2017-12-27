They want to shut me down on Facebook too

So the regime continues reporting my social media accounts

Trying to shut down my Facebook too after shutting down my Twitter

This account is also 10 years old

with almost 300 000 followers

it has an archive of my personal life as well as news coverage, the revolution, human rights violations and abuses, all my work here is likely to be lost too like what happened in Twitter.



عاوزين يقفلولي فيسبوك كمان!

صحيت عالمسدجات دي

بيقولولي رفعت صورة بتخالف قواعدنا وشيلناها !

ومش بيقولولي انهو صورة !!!

الريبورتات دي موضوع مش ها يخلص غير لما يخفوا كل شغلي من عالانترنت!