Facebook sends you vague E-mails saying you posted something offensive without telling you what it is, thus you won't be able to know if they are mistaken or not because of some fucken algorithm they have that does crazy things automatically, or because one of their staff can't read Arabic and can't tell that mass reporting is some kind of governmental bullying, or because they are just in bed with your dictator or those who fund him, a.k.a U.A.E.