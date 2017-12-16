Anybody remember Jaiku ?

we could have made Jaiku as huge as Twitter

Twitter is now big because of of people like me

one of the very first people to use it as a platform for activism

who made it famous and successful

because it provided us with freedom of speech

I remember meeting officials from Twitter back in 2009

it was a casual meeting in Bangalore India

and how they complained they were poor

and that my tweets and the large number of followers cost them money

then I met other officials in Aspen Institute in Colorado

and asked them to provide us with the ability to see our archives

it was me and Sami Ben Gharbia who asked for this option that helped millions of users worldwide

but now times are changing

the people we knew in Twitter are now gone or replaced

people who were activists like us

keen on freedom of expression

Twitter now is a titan, a huge business that can go to bed with dictators and dictatorships like Egypt and UAE

all they believe in now is money! more money!

so who cares about revolutions, freedoms and human rights