Ok

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies. These ensure the smooth running of our services. Learn more.

رئيس التحرير

وائل عباس

إبحث في الوعي المصري

Google
www.misrdigital.com

ضع وصلة للوعي المصري في موقعك

Newsletter

« El Nacional | HomePage | على مونت كارلو »

Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Regime supporters blackmailing people who ask questions

Regime supporters blackmailing BBC's Quentin Sommerville, and claiming I belong to the MB and support terrorism 

 

25507946_10159858009455220_6432819541919272145_n.jpg

another example

25498212_10159858009900220_819237554926653712_n.jpg

one more

25498495_10159858010650220_7573185728934504787_n.jpg

 

18:42 Posted in صفحات الغلاف, وائل عباس | Permalink | Comments (0)

Post a comment

 