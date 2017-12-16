Saturday, 16 December 2017
شم على ضهر ايدك
فيسبوك بعتولي دي
Hello,
A post you made contains content that violates our Terms of Use. This message serves as a warning. Additional violations will result in the termination of your account. Please read our Terms carefully and refrain from posting abusive material in the future. Thanks in advance for your understanding and cooperation.
The Facebook Team
وبرضه ما قالوش انهو بوست اللي مش عاجبهم ده
ومفروض انا اشم على ضهر ايدي !
ما تشوفولنا حد كبير نكلمه يا ولاد الوسخة !
