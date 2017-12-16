Ok

رئيس التحرير

وائل عباس

Saturday, 16 December 2017

شم على ضهر ايدك

فيسبوك بعتولي دي

 

Hello,

A post you made contains content that violates our Terms of Use. This message serves as a warning. Additional violations will result in the termination of your account. Please read our Terms carefully and refrain from posting abusive material in the future. Thanks in advance for your understanding and cooperation.

The Facebook Team

 

وبرضه ما قالوش انهو بوست اللي مش عاجبهم ده
ومفروض انا اشم على ضهر ايدي !
ما تشوفولنا حد كبير نكلمه يا ولاد الوسخة !

09:21 Posted in صفحات الغلاف, وائل عباس

